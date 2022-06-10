Special Olympics celebrated with annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to ARC location in Batavia

Press release:

Law Officers ran for a cause Thursday to support Special Olympics! The Law Enforcement Torch Run, organized by Genesee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Chad Minuto, is a 5k route from the Sheriff’s office on Park Road to Arc GLOW’s GO TO Hub location on Walnut Street. The event brings awareness to Special Olympics and athletes with disabilities.

Scott, an individual in Arc GLOW’s AIM Day Habilitation program helped carry the torch over the finish line, and then everyone was treated to a picnic lunch and had an opportunity to visit with the officers.

The following participated in the event: Investigator Chad Minuto, Investigator Kevin Forsyth, Deputy Rachel Diehl, Deputy Jordan Alejandro, Deputy Trevor Sherwood, Undersheriff Brad Mazur, Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, Batavia Police Detective Steve Cronmiller, Genesee County Corrections Officer Austin Davis, Genesee County Corrections Officer Tyler Stewart and Retired Gates Police Officer Daniel Perl. Assisting with traffic were Genesee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Kyle Krzemien and Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an annual event that has been held at the Arc Chapter’s Genesee County location since 2005. “Everyone looks forward to this day, to support the officers as they raise awareness for Special Olympics,” Arc’s Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Konfederath said. “The rain certainly didn’t dampen their enthusiasm,” she added.