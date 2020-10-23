Spectrum Health and Human Services awarded for crisis support program

Submitted photo and press release:

Spectrum Health and Human Services was awarded the Constance E. Miller Commitment to Excellence Award at the Annual Luncheon Meeting given by the Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans County.

The award given annually to an individual or organization that demonstrates a commitment to excellence pertinent to the delivery and/or advocacy of quality community-based mental health services in Genesee and Orleans county.

Spectrum Health was recognized for providing crucial after-hours and overnight crisis support through its Crisis and Restabilization Emergency Services (CARES) program, which assists families and individuals to resolve mental health crises.

Additionally, Spectrum Health actively participates on the Orleans County Crisis Intervention Team and is an active member of the Mental Health Subcommittee of the Community Services Board in both Genesee and Orleans counties.

The Orleans County Legislature also cited Spectrum Health for its active participation in the Orleans County Crisis Intervention Team that helps improve collaboration between mental health and law enforcement agencies. The Genesee County Legislature acknowledged Spectrum Health and its efforts and dedication to the well-being of county citizens and quality of life in the region.

Spectrum Health’s Robert Cannata, MSW, vice president of Crisis Response and Peer Support Services, was also presented with a Certificate of Achievement by the Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties at the same event.

Photo: Robert Canatta, vice president, and Cindy Voelker, associate CEO, of Spectrum Health and Human Services with the Constance E. Miller Commitment to Excellence Award.