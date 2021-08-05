Spiritual Connections

Arbor House, 350 Bank St., Batavia. We are a community of believers and disciples of Jesus Christ. Arbor House was founded to be a place of safety, refreshment, and renewal for all. Each week we gather to hear the spoken Word, eat from the Lord’s Table, and enjoy fellowship with all who come. If you have been hurt by a church before we want to be the place where you can find healing and hope. All are welcome! Service will be in person at 10 o'clock on Sunday morning and available livestreaming on Facebook. For more information about Arbor House visit our website.

Ascension Parish -- Roman Catholic Community, Batavia. Weekend livestreaming Mass online at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We invite everyone to join us on our Facebook page, where any Mass time changes will also be announced.

Batavia First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia, invites you to join us for in-person worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. (Arise -- multimedia and band) or 10:45 a.m. (Sanctuary -- liturgical and organ), or on livestream via Facebook for both times. You can connect to the livestream through our website or by using this Facebook link. For the in-person services, masks are not required.

Batavia First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia. Reverend Wayne Mort leads our live worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. You can connect to the online worship through our website or by using this Facebook link. (585) 343-2372.

City Church, 210 E. Main St., Batavia, is open for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10, and Thursday evenings at 7 o'clock. Everyone is welcome to join us for worship and a message. We also have a noontime Sunday service at our St. Anthony's location at 114 Liberty St. in Batavia. You can also connect with us online, through our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Cornerstone Church of East Pembroke, part of American Baptist Churches USA, 2583 Main Road, East Pembroke. Our Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Bloom preaching. Bible Study is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. We are a small church and welcome new members; we are following social distancing rules and masks must be worn. (585) 762-8721

East Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5735 Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany. We are holding in-person worship services at 9 a.m. on Sundays, led by Pastor John Goehle. Visitors are always welcome! You can find out more information on our Facebook page or by emailing us at [email protected].

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 190 Oak St., Batavia. Join us for services in person or livestreamed via Facebook and EBCBatavia.com. Be part of the family today and join in the blessings of Jesus in your life!

EverPresent Church, 4 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. Sunday Service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday's Group Bible Study is at 6 p.m. It's Win, lose or ?! on Thursday's Facebook Live with the Pastors Bible Study. Visit us online for more information. (585) 297-3155

First Baptist Church in Batavia, 306 E. Main St., Pastor David Weidman, where "Christ the Center, Love for All" is very evident to all who enter. We invite you to our Full Gospel Sunday services at 10 a.m.; prayer and Bible study on Wednesdays from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.; Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., please come and browse in our beautifully renovated "Thrift Shoppe." You'll find may bargains, including $2, $6 and $10 bags sales on all unmarked clothing. You can also enjoy a light lunch at Lydia's Kitchen while you shop. Questions? Email: [email protected]. Call us at (585) 343-9002 or (585) 757-6639.

First Baptist Church Elba, 31 S. Main St., Elba, is open for main service in person at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. For more information about our church go to www.fbcelba.net. Pastor is Michael Davis. Email: [email protected] / Phone (585) 757-2722

First Presbyterian Church of Byron, 6293 W. Main St., Byron. Two worship experiences are offered each Sunday: 9:45 a.m. in person in the church sanctuary, with appropriate safety protocols; and 11 a.m. -- a Zoom-only service. Please call the church office to obtain Zoom access codes, 585-2800

Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St., Batavia. "COLLiDE: Bold faith in a Culture of Conflict." This is our new series in the Book of Jude. In-person services are Sunday July 25 at 9 and 11 a.m. with children’s classes up to age 5 for both services. Grace Kids ministry for children grades 1-4 is during our 11 a.m. service! There will be a quarterly business meeting following each service. If you are unable to join us in person, the 9 a.m. service is livestreamed on our website and Facebook page.

Indian Falls Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Road, Corfu. Reverend Karen McCaffery will hold Worship Service inside the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. Sundays. Or join our service via Facebook Live or on YouTube by searching for IFUMC TechTeam. Weekly Online Bible Study and Prayer Services are held on Wednesday night at 7 o'clock via Facebook Live on “Pastor McCaffery's” page.

North Bergen Presbyterian Church, 7068 N. Bergen Road, Bergen, is open for in-person services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Phone is (585) 494-1255.

North Darien Bible Church, 9768 Simonds Road, Corfu. We are open! Sunday worship service begins at 10 a.m. Children's Church classes are available for children ages birth through sixth grade, including a classroom for children with special needs. For more information, visit our website. You can also watch LIVE on our Facebook or YouTube channel. Join from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every month for our free community closet, full of clothing, coats and shoes for all. (585) 547-9646.

Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road (North Campus), Batavia. How might you describe the story of the Bible in a few words? There are many ways it might be done, and we're going to find “The Thread" in our next series, tying it all together with: Failure, Futility, Foretelling, Fulfillment and our Future. We're going to look at the big picture of the Bible and see how God made it possible for us to be saved through faith in Jesus Christ, and how God brought that about. We hope you'll join us. Services are Saturday at 6:00pm and Sunday at 9:30 & 11:00am. For more information about Northgate Free Methodist Church and to watch our services online go to northgatefmc.com or facebook.com/northgatefmc

Oakfield-Alabama Baptist Church, 2210 Judge Road, South Alabama. On Sundays, Bible School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. & Worship at 11. Men's Bible Study meets weekly on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Email: [email protected] or call the church office at (585) 948-9401.

Our Lady of Mercy & St. Brigid parishes, Lake Street, Le Roy. All Masses livestreamed Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; Sunday mornings at 7:15 & 9 & 10:45. Daily Masses are livestreamed at 7:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. Saturday. View on YouTube and Facebook. Visit Fr. Matthew’s parish website.

Resurrection Parish (St. Mary and St. Joseph churches in Batavia). Services livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday from St. Mary's Church via Facebook, or view the livestreaming Mass on YouTube by searching for Resurrection RC Parish, or visit the parish website. In-person Masses are 4 p.m. Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church; and at St. Mary's Church at 7:30 and 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia. Sundays: at 9 a.m. there is a Service of Spiritual Communion via Zoom; at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist is celebrated in person inside the church (Please use this link to reserve seats.); at 11:30 a.m. "Our Faith" Discussion takes place in person and via Zoom. Use this Zoom link for Service of Spiritual Communion and "Our Faith" Discussion. (Meeting ID: 898 1085 7988, Passcode: church)

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 E. Main St., Le Roy, is open for in-person services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Communion will be offered to people in their seats and will only include bread. We welcome you to join us -- either in person or online. For more information, visit our website.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 W. Main St., Corfu. Weekend Masses are celebrated: Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at the Corfu Church Site; and at 11 a.m. Sunday at the East Pembroke Church site, 8656 Church St., East Pembroke. Weekday Masses are celebrated on: Monday and Friday at 8 a.m. in Corfu; and Thursday at 8 a.m. in East Pembroke; on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Corfu followed by Adoration. Corfu Masses are also available for viewing on our YouTube channel. All information is on the church website and on Facebook. Email: [email protected] (585) 599-4833

St. Padre Pio Parish, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield. Weekend Masses are celebrated: Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. in the Oakfield Church Site, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield. Weekday Masses are celebrated Monday 6 p.m. in Elba (Our Lady of Fatima Church, 65 S. Main St.); Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Elba; Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Oakfield; Thursday at 8 a.m. in Oakfield; Friday at 8 a.m. in Oakfield.

St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia. Please join us in-person or on Facebook Live for Worship this Sunday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m.. The sermon will be taken from Ephesians 4:17 - 5:2 titled, 'Teaching Children to Get Along'.

Some of our Small Groups continue over the summer. Join us for: Adult Bible Classes - Sundays - 8:30 am (in-person only)- Topic is 'Angels'; or our LWML Prayer Group (weekly) & Bible Study (monthly) - Tuesdays - 11am (Via Zoom Only. Contact the office at [email protected] for Zoom log on information).

for Zoom log on information). We are still taking registrations for the 2021-2022 Academic Year at St. Paul Lutheran School - Preschool 3 and 4 year olds through Grade 6. Contact 585.343.0488 or visit our website for more information at stpaulbatavia. org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 Main St. in Attica, worships at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays, and Darien United Methodist Church, 1951 Broadway (Route 20), Darien Center, worships at 9 a.m. on Sundays. For the Zoom connection, email [email protected] and request the link(s). Prayer requests may be left at Trinity's voicemail (585) 591-1549 or with Pastor Pam at (716) 560-0290.

*******************************************************

"Spiritual Connections" -- The Batavian will post updates to connect people with their places of worship, religious services, fellowship opportunities, and/or spiritual advisors, etc. There is no charge for this.