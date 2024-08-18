Spooky season kicks off with haunted ghost walks and eerie presentations at HLOM

Press Release:

On October 4 and 18, the Holland Land Office Museum will be conducting Downtown Ghost Walks. The walks begin at GO Art! to then venture through various streets! Listening to ghoulish and spooky stories from Batavia's Downtown past! The walk will be about two miles starting and ending at GO Art!, parking is in the parking lot across the street! Tickets will be $15 for non-members and $10 for members! You can find the link to purchase tickets on the museum website at www.hollandlandoffice.com. Better to be safe than sorry! Spots will fill fast like plots in a cemetery, so ensure you get a good one!

On October 11 and 25, join us at the Holland Land Office Museum to begin our West Side Batavia Ghost tour through various streets! Listening to ghoulish and spooky stories from Batavia's Westside past! The walk will be about two miles starting and ending at the museum! Tickets will be $15 for non-members and $10 for members! You can find the link to purchase tickets on the museum website at www.hollandlandoffice.com. Better to be safe than sorry! Spots will fill fast like plots in a cemetery, so ensure you get a good one!

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum on Wednesday, October 2 or Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m., as Connie Boyd shares the spooky, sinister, and weird documented stories from the Westside. Come and listen to tales of murder, ghosts, body-snatching hangings, and abandoned cemeteries. This presentation is the same as our Westside Ghost Walk, perfect for those who don't want to or cannot go on our guided Ghost Walks. Tickets are $5/$3 for museum members. If you would like to attend please contact the museum at 585-343-4727.

“This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!”