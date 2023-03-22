Spring burn ban in effect through May 14

Press release:

With spring just around the corner and everyone just itching to get outside and get their yards cleaned up, we may need to be reminded about the open burn regulations in New York State.

New York State enacted strict restrictions on open burning to help reduce wildfire risk, protect lives and property and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur.

The annual statewide ban that prohibits residential brush burning begins on March 16 and runs through May 14. The DEC has enforced this burn ban since 2009, which has decreased the number of wildfires by more than 40%.

Exceptions to this ban include:

Campfires or any other outdoor fires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.

Small cooking fires.

Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires. Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire, if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.

Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.

Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.

Remember, burning trash is illegal statewide in all cases. It is unhealthy, un-neighborly and unnecessary. It causes serious health concerns and diseases, contaminated soil and discomfort for others enjoying the outdoors or their own property.

For more information about the open burn regulation, visit the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Website https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/ems/index.php or the NYS DEC website https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/124884.html