Spring turkey lottery applications and youth turkey hunt permits open for Iroquois refuge Monday

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) announces applications for the spring turkey lottery will open on March 1. Similar to last year, applications must be completed online here.

You can create an account, or log into your existing account at that website. Once you are logged in, select the appropriate hunt, and follow the prompts to apply.

Applications can be filled out online from March 1 until April 1.

The preseason lottery will be conducted to select hunters for the first (May 1-15) and second (May 16-31) sessions of the spring turkey hunt season. Please note there will be a $5 application fee to cover administrative costs.

Winners will be notified approximately one week after the close of the application period by email, whether or not selected.

Additionally, youth turkey hunt permits will be available starting March 1 on a first come, first serve basis. There is no fee for this permit.

All other aspects of the Iroquois NWR turkey hunt will be similar to previous years. Hunters with disabilities may contact the refuge for information on how to apply. Please see our Turkey Hunting and Youth Turkey Hunt Fact Sheets for full details on the 2021 hunting season, which can be found on the Permits page of our website.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For further information contact Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013 or call (585) 948-5445.