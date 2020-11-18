Local Matters

> Download <<
November 18, 2020 - 1:22pm

St. James church basket raffle called off due to COVID-19, pie sale is still on, now selling tickets for Alex's chicken BBQ

posted by Press Release in news, St. James Episcopal Church, batavia, pie sale, Alex's Chicken BBQ.

Press releases from St. James Episcopal Church:

Due to COVID-19, the third annual Basket Raffle at St. James church is cancelled that was planned for this Friday (4 to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

However, the drive-thru Pie Sale/Pickup is still a go! To pick up or buy pies, enter between H.E. Turner & Co. funeral home (403 E. Main St.) and the church (405 E. Main St.). We will meet you at your vehicle.

*********************************************************

Also St. James Episcopal Community Women (ECW) is selling tickets for chicken BBQ dinners.

The meal includes a half chicken, coleslaw and potato. They are prepared by -- and to be picked up by you -- at Alex's Place Take Out location. It's at the side of the restaurant at 8322 Park Road in Batavia. What a great holiday gift!

Tickets are $11 and are valid for an order phoned into Alex's Place for nearly a year -- until Nov. 15, 2021.

For tickets, please call Carol at (585) 343-5177 or the church office (585) 343-6802, ext. 1.

Upcoming

