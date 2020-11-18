St. James church basket raffle called off due to COVID-19, pie sale is still on, now selling tickets for Alex's chicken BBQ

Press releases from St. James Episcopal Church:

Due to COVID-19, the third annual Basket Raffle at St. James church is cancelled that was planned for this Friday (4 to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

However, the drive-thru Pie Sale/Pickup is still a go! To pick up or buy pies, enter between H.E. Turner & Co. funeral home (403 E. Main St.) and the church (405 E. Main St.). We will meet you at your vehicle.

*********************************************************

Also St. James Episcopal Community Women (ECW) is selling tickets for chicken BBQ dinners.

The meal includes a half chicken, coleslaw and potato. They are prepared by -- and to be picked up by you -- at Alex's Place Take Out location. It's at the side of the restaurant at 8322 Park Road in Batavia. What a great holiday gift!

Tickets are $11 and are valid for an order phoned into Alex's Place for nearly a year -- until Nov. 15, 2021.

For tickets, please call Carol at (585) 343-5177 or the church office (585) 343-6802, ext. 1.