St. James Episcopal Church to host annual pie sale and basket raffle for Thanksgiving

Press Release:

St. James Episcopal Church is known for the wonderful desserts served for many years at Lenten Fish Fries. Those same bakers have been busy in the church kitchen making apple and pumpkin pies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Pre-order 9” homemade pies for $14 or

take your chances and stop in on Friday or Saturday during the basket raffle.

A variety of gift baskets have been assembled, including homemade quilts, Bridgerton Spa basket, lottery tree, books, and more. Tickets will be on sale throughout the event and you need not be present to win.

Dorian Ely, one of the organizers, said, “We are no longer doing fish fries, but the bakers are still going strong having made even more pies this year. Events like these help us with our outreach efforts including the street-front Blessing Box which provides non-perishable food and personal care products to the community; school supplies, winter hats and gloves for area children; dresses for girls in Uganda; humanitarian aid to Ukraine; and other efforts. We hope to see many of our neighbors coming in to purchase raffle tickets and a pie or two.”

The sixth annual Pie Sale and Basket Raffle will be held at St. James Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia on Friday, November 22, from 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Admission is free. For information or to pre-order, call the church at 585-343-6802.