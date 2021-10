St. James offering annual Thanksgiving pies for sale

Press release:

Saint James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main Street is selling nine-inch apple and pumpkin pies for $9 each. Available options are apple unbaked frozen, apple ready to eat, pumpkin baked frozen, pumpkin ready to eat. Pick up at the church's Pie Sale and Basket Raffle on Friday, November 19, 4-6 pm, or Saturday, November 20, 10 am-12 pm. You are encouraged to pre-order by calling or texting 585-356-5359. A limited number will be available if you forget to pre-order.