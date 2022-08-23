St. James thrift shop offers bargains that lend a helping hand to people in the community

Press release:

Behind St. James Episcopal Church there is a small shop that offers so much for very little. The shop opened in 2000 and was started by Jenett Dadlani. Twenty-two years later it is still going strong because of some dedicated volunteers.

The shop is open on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is divided into 4 rooms. The main room has housewares, home goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry and sports accessories. There is a room dedicated to everything Christmas, a room for books, and a room that will outfit all your needs for babies and children.

The shop accepts donations, however, not electronics (TVs, computers, printers, etc.). Profits are used for many of St. James Church’s missions that provide help for the needy; including the “Blessings Box” located in front of the church on Main Street.

There will be some special sales in September. On Thursday, September 1st all items in the Christmas room are half price, then on Thursday, September 15th everything in the shop will be half price. There is something for everyone and it is well worth a look!