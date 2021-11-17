St. James to host annual basket raffle on Friday

Press release:

St. James Episcopal Church announced that the Annual Basket Raffle will be held this Friday, November 19, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia. Admission is free; masks are required.

Basket items include handmade quilts, a “green salad”, sweet and savory treats, seasonal décor, baby items, family movie night, Warhammer figurines, Boyd’s bears, Vera Bradley, Christmas wrappings and more! What a fun way to do some of your holiday shopping! Tickets will be on sale throughout the two days. Social distancing will be maintained and no seating will be provided. Drawings will be done at the conclusion of the event and winners called/texted to pick up their baskets Saturday afternoon.

Dorian Ely, one of the organizers, said, “Like other organizations, we have had to cancel many planned events over the last year, but we are excited to offer this opportunity for the community to show their support of our historic church by purchasing basket raffle tickets.”

The church is holding a pie sale in conjunction with this event. The number of pre-order pies has been wonderful this year, so very few are still available. You may still text 585-356-5359 to check on availability until noon on Friday, but after that, you will need to come to the church during the basket raffle to ask if there are any apple or pumpkin pies still available. At $9 for a 9” homemade pie, there is no better deal in town.