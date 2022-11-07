St. Jerome Guild announces 2022 'Noel Nook'

Press release:

‘Tis the season to wear customer favorites of home interiors and stylish coats, ponchos, capes, and shawls, woven caplets, fur-trimmed and knit hats and gloves, tops, slacks, and gorgeous scarves, from K & K Interiors, Carmen & Coco, Mud Pie, Demdaco, Simply Noelle, and Gantz, to name a few. Our updated selection of Petite Ginger Snaps, that are interchangeable with bracelets, necklaces and rings come in a variety of colors, shapes, and stones. We continue to carry our selection of stylish handbags. Our reasonably priced 'Jerome Collection’ includes rings, bracelets, earrings, necklace sets, with semi-precious stones, and children’s jewelry. Popular items are cozy baby jackets in blue, pink and leopard, tummy blankets, picture frames, milestone items, and a variety of children's toys, plush animals and clothes. Patrons love the all-natural goat milk, sulfate free body products for men and women from Beekman 1802 of creams, soaps, makeup remover, and lip balms.

You will find bar and wine accessories, and eclectic and wine caddies depicting doctors, golfers, nurses, firefighters, musicians, athletes, and gardeners. Enjoy the expressions of lighted wall art, holiday wreaths, kitchen towels, spatula sets, mugs, nutcrackers, Santas, snowmen, Snowbabies, crystal candle holders and warmers, glittered elegant trees and angels, and lighted country trees. Included are gorgeous lighted ornaments, cardinals, flags, throws, centerpieces, decorative lighting and night lights. Gift cards are also available.

The St. Jerome Guild, Inc., a not-for-profit volunteer organization, has been serving the local healthcare community for decades and celebrated a 100-year Jubilee a few years ago and the group continues to be an active organization donating vital equipment to UMMC. The Guild’s 2020 Hometown Heroes Star Initiative honoring all UMMC employees for their humanitarian efforts during the height of the pandemic raised $3000. These funds contributed toward the Guild’s $7000 purchase of an urgently needed freezer to store the Covid vaccine. In 2022, the Guild pledged $20,000 over the next five years toward the Intensive Care Unit Expansion at UMMC North Street, and donated $1000 toward the Foundation Cornerstone initiative. The Guild’s Gift Shop is excited to be moving from Bank Street to UMMC’s new location being build off of Rt. 98 in the summer of 2023.

For decades, the Guild offers to UMMC employees pursuing higher educational careers, our annual Health Professional Scholarships. Children who visit the Jerome Center and Emergency Department are comforted with plush animals. Cancer patients receive care bags of personal products. The Guild sponsors the Jerome Center Annual Employee Recognition Day to thank employees for their efforts serving the community. Guild members donate thousands of volunteer hours working at both shops and on UMMC Foundation projects.

St. Jerome Gift Shop business hours vary Monday through Friday from 9 am – 3 pm, and Saturday from

9 am - 12 noon. New members are welcome to join the Guild throughout the year and a membership tea is held in September. Members attend regular monthly meetings that include a program and guest speakers. The Guild manages a monthly lottery and the community is invited to participate. Please join our Facebook page to view our inventory at: St. Jerome Gift Shop.