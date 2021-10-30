St. Jerome Guild announces dates for 'Noel Nook'

Press release:

The St. Jerome Guild, Inc., annual "Noel Nook" will take place at The Jerome Center at 16 Bank Street, Batavia, NY on November 5 -12, 2021 from 9 am - 4 pm, Saturdays, November 6 and 13 from 9 am – 2 pm and closed Sunday, November 7. Please wear a mask. All customers will enjoy a 10% discount on the entire order (some exclusions apply). We invite parents and their children to post their Santa’s letters in the North Pole Post located outside the gift shop.

‘Tis the season to wear customer favorites of home interiors and stylish ponchos, capes, and shawls, woven caplets, fur-trimmed, and knit hats and gloves, gorgeous scarves, from K & K, Carmen & Coco, Mud Pie, Simply Noelle, and Gantz, to name a few. Our updated selection of Petite Ginger Snaps, which are interchangeable with bracelets, necklaces, and rings come in a variety of colors, shapes, and stones. We continue to carry our selection of stylish handbags. Our reasonably priced 'Jerome Jewelry Collection’ includes rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces sets, some with semi-precious stones, and a wide assortment of watches, and children’s jewelry. Popular items are cozy baby jackets in blue, pink, and leopard, tummy blankets, picture frames, milestone items, and a variety of children's toys and plush animals. Patrons love our Famous Beekman Brothers’ products of hand creams, soaps, facial makeup remover, and lip balms.

You will find a bar and wine accessories, eclectic and wine caddies depicting doctors, golfers, nurses, firefighters, musicians, athletes, and gardeners are customer favorites. Enjoy the expressions of wall and counter art, holiday wreaths, kitchen towels, spatula sets, mugs and aprons, Santas, snowmen, Snowbabies, crystal candle holders and warmers, angels, elegant glittered and country trees, hundreds of gorgeous ornaments, cardinals, flags, throws, centerpieces, and night lights. Gift cards are also available.

The St. Jerome Guild, Inc., a not-for-profit volunteer organization has been serving the healthcare community for decades and celebrated their 100-year Jubilee a few years ago and the group continues to be an active organization donating vital equipment to UMMC. The Guild’s 2020 Hometown Heroes Star Initiative honoring all UMMC employees for their efforts during the height of the pandemic raised $3000. These funds contributed toward the Guild’s $7000 purchase of an urgently needed freezer to store the Covid vaccines!

For decades, the Guild offers to UMMC employees pursuing educational careers, our annual Health Professional Scholarships. Children who visit the Jerome Center Urgent Care are comforted with plush animals. Cancer patients receive care bags of personal items. The Guild sponsors the Jerome Center Annual Employee Recognition Day to thank employees for their efforts in serving the community. Guild members donate thousands of volunteer hours working at the Shop and for UMMC events, including the Teddy Bear Clinic. The Guild has set up a satellite gift shop at the UMMC Kiosk on North Street open at various times offering our inventory of home goods, giftware and clothing.

St. Jerome Gift Shop business hours vary and Monday through Friday from 9 am – 3 pm, and Saturday from

9 am - 12 noon managed and operated only by Guild volunteers. New members are welcome to join the Guild throughout the year and a membership tea is held in September. Members attend regular monthly meetings that include a program and guest speakers. The Guild manages a monthly lottery and the community is invited to participate. Please join our Facebook page to view our inventory at: St. Jerome Gift Shop.

Article submitted by: Marilyn C. Dickinson, Secretary

St. Jerome Guild, Inc. Board of Directors