St. Jerome Guild's 'Noel Nook' holiday sale returns with discounts and holiday gifts

The St. Jerome Guild, Inc., annual "Noel Nook" will take place at the Jerome Center at 16 Bank Street, Batavia, on November 1 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and November 2 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Guild operates a second gift shop at the UMMC Kiosk at 127 North Street Campus, Batavia, and Noel Nook at the Shoppe on North Street, which will be held on November 7 – 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Customers will enjoy a 10% discount on the entire order (a few exclusions apply). We invite parents and children to mail their Santa’s letters in the North Pole Post located outside each gift shop location.

‘Tis the season to wear customer favorites of stylish coats, ponchos, capes, and shawls, woven caplets, fur-trimmed hats and gloves, tops, slacks, and gorgeous scarves, from K &K Interiors, Carmen & Coco, Mud Pie, Demdaco, Simply Noelle, Gantz, and Gift Craft, to name a few.

Our updated selection of Petite Ginger Snaps, are interchangeable with bracelets, necklaces, and rings that come in a variety of colors, shapes, and stones.

We continue to carry our selection of stylish handbags. Our reasonably priced 'Jerome Jewelry Collection' includes rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklace sets with semi-precious stones. Popular items are cozy baby jackets in blue, pink and leopard, tummy blankets, picture frames, milestone items, and a variety of children's toys, plush animals, clothes, and handmade baby blankets and hats.

Patrons love the well-priced Beekman 1802 products of all-natural goat milk, sulfate-free body products for men and women of lotions, soaps, facial cleansing wipes, and lip balms.

You will find bar and wine accessories, eclectic and wine caddies depicting doctors, golfers, nurses, firefighters, musicians, athletes, and gardeners. Enjoy lighted wall art, holiday wreaths, kitchen towels, spatula sets, mugs, nutcrackers, Santas, snowmen, Snowbabies, crystal candle holders and warmers. Popular are lighted, glittered angels, trees and amazing tree toppers. Included are gorgeous lighted ornaments, cardinals, flags, throws, centerpieces, decorative lighting, night lights and Thanksgiving items. Gift cards may also be purchased.

The St. Jerome Guild, Inc., a not-for-profit volunteer organization has been serving the local healthcare community for decades and celebrated its 100-year Jubilee a few years ago. The group continues to be an active organization donating vital equipment to UMMC. The Guild’s Hometown Heroes Star Initiative honoring all UMMC employees for their humanitarian efforts during the height of the pandemic raised $3000. These funds contributed toward the Guild’s $7000 purchase of an urgently needed freezer to store the Covid vaccine.

In 2022, the Guild pledged $20,000 over five years toward the Intensive Care Unit Expansion at UMMC North Street, and donated $5000 towards the Foundation Cornerstone initiative. The Gift Shop is excited to be moving from Bank Street to Rochester Regional / UMMC’s new medical campus on Oak Orchard Road this winter!

For decades, the Guild continues to offer our annual Health Professional Scholarship to UMMC employees pursuing higher education and who will continue to serve our healthcare community. Children who visit Urgent Care and the Emergency Department are comforted with plush animals. Cancer patients have received personal care bags.

The Guild participates in the UMMC Annual Employee Recognition Day to thank employees for their efforts serving the community. Guild members donate thousands of volunteer hours working at both shops, events, and have worked on UMMC Foundation projects.

Over the years the Guild has hosted many fundraisers including fashion show luncheons and hopes to sponsor another next summer. St. Jerome Gift Shop business hours vary Monday through Friday from 9 am – 3 pm.

New members are welcome to join the Guild throughout the year and our annual Membership Tea is held in September. Members attend monthly meetings with interesting programs and presenters. The Guild manages a monthly lottery and the community is invited to participate. Please check out the St. Jerome Gift Shop Facebook page for updated news, highlights, and products you will find at the shops.