St. Paul Lutheran Church & School hosts drive-thru chicken BBQ this Sunday

From St. Paul Lutheran Church & School:

St. Paul Lutheran Church & School is hosting a drive-thru Chiavetta's Chicken BBQ this Sunday, Oct. 11 from 11:30 a.m. till sold out.

Tickets are $12 per dinner, which includes chicken, potato salad, macaroni salad, roll & butter.

Presale tickets are available by phoning Diane at 356-8789 or the Main Office at 343-0488. (School families can send in an envelope addressed to M. Keberle containing your name, payment and number of tickets.)

You can also purchase tickets the day of the event at the drive-thru.

"We hope you all will participate in supporting St. Paul Church and School!"

Come get your Chiavetta's before the Bills kickoff at 1 o'clock!