Submitted photo.

Press Release:

St. Paul Lutheran School students display items ready for bidding at the schools Annual 'Live Auction & Basket Raffle on March 15.

This is the schools largest fundraiser. Browsing begins at 3:30 p.m. and the 'live auction begins at 4 p.m. with auctioneer David Kent, of William Kent Auctioneers. A 50-50 raffle will also be held during the event and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Come join in on a fun afternoon that benefits the school.