February 25, 2021 - 12:07pm
St. Paul Lutheran School to hold Open House on March 26
posted by Press Release in news, st. paul lutheran school, 2021-22 school year, open house.
Submitted photo and press release:
St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia will hold an Open House for prospective families with students of 3-year-old preschoolers through fifth grade on Friday, March 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Registrations are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 school year.
Registration forms are available on the website or by calling the school office at (585) 343-0488.
The school is located at 31 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia.
Why St. Paul?
- Five days of in-class learning.
- Outdoor recess every day.
- Small class sizes that allow for individual attention.
- Small school creates close family atmosphere.
- Three or five day option for 3- and 4-year-old preschoolers.
- Chapel Service each Monday and religion lessons daily in classrooms.
For more information, visit the school’s website at stpaulbatavia.org.
Comments