St. Paul Lutheran School to host 'Amazing Grace Race' fundraiser Saturday

Press release:

St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia will be holding an Amazing Race type of fundraiser called the "Amazing Grace Race" at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.

For $20 per vehicle you can travel to five different locations to complete a family friendly task.

The top finishers will be recognized at the finish line and can try and win a prize.

All vehicles registered for the race will meet at St. Paul School, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia to get their race directions and first location to begin the race promptly at 10 a.m.

Once all vehicles have finished the race and the tasks we will meet back at St. Paul School.

Some of our sponsored locations include Terry Hills, Oles Family Farm, and the Geico Batavia Office.

If you are interested in participating, call the St. Paul Lutheran School office at 343-0488 or email [email protected].