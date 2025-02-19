 Skip to main content

St. Paul's 'Love Your Neighbor Food Drive' collected food for the Batavia community

By Press Release
img_3128.jpeg
Submitted photo.

Press Release:

St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School students collected food for the Batavia community on Valentine’s Day. The ‘Love Your Neighbor Food Drive’ took its theme from Mark 12:31, where Jesus commands us to love our neighbors as ourselves. 
 

