St. Paul's 'Love Your Neighbor Food Drive' collected food for the Batavia community

Press Release:
St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School students collected food for the Batavia community on Valentine’s Day. The ‘Love Your Neighbor Food Drive’ took its theme from Mark 12:31, where Jesus commands us to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Press Release:
St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School students collected food for the Batavia community on Valentine’s Day. The ‘Love Your Neighbor Food Drive’ took its theme from Mark 12:31, where Jesus commands us to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service