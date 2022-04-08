Staff sought for Nov. 8 election

Press release:

The Genesee County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers, table inspectors, and coordinators for the November 8th General Election and Early Voting beginning October 29th. The positions pay commensurate per diem rates. There is a paid training, which takes place on several dates in late summer – dates to be announced. Candidates will have a year-to-year appointment and must complete the training annually.

If you are civic-minded and interested in serving your community and earning extra money, please call 585 815-7804. Per NY State election law, we can only accept enrolled voters from the two major parties – Republican and Democrat. The Board of Elections works with equal teams of bi-partisan employees.

Must have transportation.