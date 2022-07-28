Stafford Country Club hosted Arc GLOW’s 46th Annual Golf tournament

Press release:

Stafford Country Club hosted Arc GLOW’s 46th Annual Golf, Tennis & Bocce outing Monday, July 25. The tournament is the longest running charity event at the local private course and also features tennis and bocce divisions.

“There’s something for everyone,” event director Sandy Konfederath said. “To appeal to golfers of all skill levels, the format was changed to a scramble in 2019,” the director said. This year the tournament attracted 128 golfers, 20 bocce players and 16 playing tennis.

In golf play, men’s first place team winners with a 56 were Tom DePalma, Tony Formatto, Gary Kaczor and C.J. Montante. Second place for men went to Scott Fauth, Marc Strain, Les Rose and Jeff Reuter with a 58. The mixed team of John Roche, Maria Woodward, Tina Lambert and Steve Pies recorded a tally of 62.

This year’s hole-in-one prize on 8 was a 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk, courtesy of Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Unfortunately, no one shot an ace to drive away with the new vehicle.

In other on-the-course contests, Jarad Lee and Christine Penepent won longest drive on 7 and 15. In the closest to the pin contests, Trevor Wyse won a golf bag, courtesy of C.H. Wright on 8 (10’7”); Shane Gowanlock earned first prize on 12 (40”), with Joe Shields, second (48”) and Jan Witkowski and C.J. Montante tied for third (50”). Brian Mulhern won a bicycle, donated by Adam Miller Toy & Bike in the top prize on 14 (2’4”) and gifted it to Arc GLOW’s Batavia-based supportive apartment program.

In bocce, the top team was Cathy Barcomb, Toni Funke, Mary Raymond and Sheila Laird. Donna Saskowski won bocce’s golden pallino contest.

On the tennis courts, first place team honors went to James Bellamy and Rick Morrison; second place team went to Nash Dsylva and Dave Ealy and Hollis Upson earned top score.

Tournament gold sponsors were Turnbull Heating & Air-Conditioning, MTE Turf Equipment Solutions, Crickler Vending, Relph Benefit Advisors and Casella Waste Management. Silver sponsors were: Agnes Houseknecht – In Memory of Ralph Houseknecht, Orcon Industries, Alan & Cathy Barcomb, Toal’s Plumbing & Heating, Alesco Advisors, Toshiba, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, In Memory of Valerie Penepent, Tecglass & Instruments, LLC, National Seating and Mobility, Parkview Health Services, The Bonadio Group and Hoffman, Hanafin & Associates. Also supporting the event were 8 golf sponsors, 3 tennis sponsors, 4 bocce sponsors, 2 cart sponsors, 8 Friend of Arc sponsors and 3 Friend of Camp Rainbow sponsors. Door prizes, silent auction and basket raffle items were donated by dozens of area businesses and community members. The winner of the $1,000.00 Hank Memorial CA$H drawing was Lance Wetmore, a first-time tournament participant who bought his ticket at the event.

Funds raised benefit programs and services for people with disabilities served by Arc GLOW. The tournament was founded by the late Danny Lullo, a local businessman who came up with the idea to hold a tournament to benefit Arc programs and services for people with disabilities in our community.

Arc GLOW’s Sandy Konfederath said the success of this event is directly attributed to the commitment of Arc volunteers and staff. “We have a strong volunteer base in our committee and exceptional support leading up to, and the day of the event. More than 50 people played a role in bringing all the details together - even the weather cooperated,” she said.

Ed Carney is the event chairman. Deb Fischer chairs bocce and Calvin Klemmer and Peggy Lamb chair tennis. This year’s raffle was chaired by the Mahler family of Batavia