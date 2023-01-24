Stafford Republican Committee seeks candidates

Press Release:

The Town of Stafford Republican Committee is seeking registered party members that are interested in receiving party endorsement for political office. The following offices will be elected on Nov. 7, 2023, in the general election. All elected offices are four-year terms.

County Legislature for the Town of Stafford and Town of Batavia

Town of Stafford Supervisor

Town of Stafford Council, two vacancies

Town of Stafford Judge, two vacancies

Town of Stafford Republican committee, two vacancies for District One

Those interested in these positions should contact Stafford Republican Committee Chairwoman Mary Alice Panek, 6361 Thwing Road, LeRoy, NY, 14482, or email [email protected] with a resume and letter of interest. Please send information before Feb. 10, 2023.