Stafford's Little Library at St. Paul's church gets donation of books in memory of beloved friend

Submitted photos and press release:

The Interagency Council of Genesee County in conjunction with Stafford’s Little Library at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is excited to announce their collaborative book donation in memory of the late Dr. Sam Leadley, Ph.D.

Books, reading, writing and down-to-earth teaching were extremely important to Leadley. That's how he learned so much and also how he shared with others his thirst for accurate information.

As for calves, he fell in love with every newborn heifer he ever met. He believed each one deserved to be the best cow she could become.

Leadley was a staple at Attica Veterinary Associates for his calf and heifer expertise. He began specializing in calf and heifer management back in 1988, and ever since his reputation has flourished. He was one of the most recognized names in the calf and heifer industry, not only in the United States, but also around the world. Dr. Leadley consulted on numerous operations in Asia, Europe, and both North and South America.

For some of the same reasons, Leadley volunteered though the Office for the Aging as a means to make a positive difference wherever he could. He was good at it, whether it was working through Lifespan with a widow who'd never handled household finances; delivering books to a shut-in through the Library Visits program; or, helping ACORNS raise funds for the programs at the Genesee County Park & Forest.

He was a member of numerous community organizations and volunteered his time for the Stafford Cemetery Association, Le Roy Historical Society and was a proud member of St. Paul’s.

Above all, he was a helper and a teacher. Many of the books donated in his memory are about farm animals or depict the importance of being a kind and generous person. Leadley was a lover of all things that increased our learning in the world and he worked tirelessly to make his community a better place.

Top photo: Coleman Elliott and Cooper Swanson enjoying a book from Stafford’s Little Library in memory of Dr. Sam Leadley.