'Star-studded' lineup announced for Wings Over Batavia

Press release:

Calling it a “star-studded event,” Director Dennis Dunbar reports that area residents are in for a real treat when the Wings Over Batavia Air Show comes to the Genesee County Airport this fall.

The show is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 2 and Sun., Sept. 3 – Labor Day weekend -- with starting times to be confirmed. Dunbar said organizers are leaning toward starting around 5 p.m. both days.

“This truly will be an air show like you’ve never seen before,” Dunbar said. “We’ve secured world champion aerobatic performers, historical warbirds and modern military demonstrations.”

Highly respected in the air show arena, Dunbar said the Batavia show will feature high-powered lights and lasers and fire coming from the aircraft wings.

“Our goal is to offer a PyroBatic display in the night skies of Batavia,” he said. “This highflying spectacle of light, in flight, culminates with not just a spectacular fireworks show but a PyroMusical with an added twist.”

Dunbar, president of Dunbar Airshows, also serves as the director of Air Shows and Attractions at SUN ‘n FUN in Lakeland, Fla., and as the chairperson of the board of the International Council of Air Shows.

Already, about a dozen performers have been lined up for the show, which is seeking volunteers and sponsors, Dunbar added.

Headlining the list of acts is the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft that provides invaluable protection to the troops on the ground.

Stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, the A-10 team travels across the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog.”

Also scheduled:

Ghostwriter Airshows: With over 200 pounds of pyro and illuminating LED lights, the stars become a backdrop for our trail from sparks and aerial burst of color. Originally designed as a trainer for the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 1956 deHavilland Chipmunk has been specially modified for Airshow aerobatics and Skywriting.

Matt Younkin in a Beech 18: One of the most unusual acts on the circuit, Younkin executes a series of Cuban eights, point-rolls and even loops. For his “Elephant Waltz,” Younkin rocks the wings of this huge transport more than 90 degrees with the landing gear and laps extended. His night performance features 17 spotlights and 13 strobes for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Ken Rieder: His performance lights up the skies over with heart-stopping aerobatics enhanced by luminescent Lairs and showering pyrotechnics.

Michael Goulian Aerosports: Goulian’s aggressive approach is an exercise in precision in every roll, pull and tumble of his Extra NG.

Rob Holland Aerosports: Holland is one of the most decorated, respected and innovative aerobatic pilots and airshow performers in the world. He flies the MXS-RH, an all-carbon Ober, competition–ready, single-seat aerobatic airplane designed and built by MX Aircraft.

Bill Stein in an Edge 540: Stein has logged more than 5,000 hours of aerobatic and formation light -- beginning when he was still a student pilot and has been dedicated to perfecting his skills ever since.

Kevin Coleman in an Extra 300 SHP: Coleman flies an Extra 300 SHP with a roll rate of 400 degrees per second and +/-10g capabilities. He is a second-generation pilot and air show performer.

Jim Peitz in a One-of-a-King Bonanza: Peitz’s specialized Beechcraft F33C Bonanza, one of only 118 built, performs an amazing demonstration that will leave fans completely mesmerized. It is capable of a wide range of aerobatic maneuvers (unusual for a Bonanza), including loops, point rolls, barrel rolls, snap rolls, Cuban eights, and hammerheads (yes, it goes vertical).

Lee Lauderback in the P-51 Mustang “Crazy Horse 2”: Legendary pilot Lee Lauderback will demonstrate how the P-51 Mustang achieved its WWII fame with its high-performance maneuvering.

High Flight Mustangs P-51 Demo Team “Mad Max & Little Witch”: Lou Horschel and Ariel Luedi form a unique P-51 acrobatic demo team. “Mad Max” is a Cavalier Mustang II that Horschel flew with El Salvador FAS 401 in 1969. “Little Witch” was originally built as a D-Model and was transferred to the RCAF Squadron 420 in 1950.

David Martin Aerobatics: David has an amazing selection of aircraft that he performs in all over North America. He has vintage biplane routine in the Bücker Jungmeister, high-energy aerobatics in his CAP-232, and an unexpected and exciting aerobatic offering in a seemingly non-aerobatic Beech Baron.

For information on becoming a show sponsor, go to the air show website – www.wingsoverbatavia.com. Several different sponsorship levels are available.