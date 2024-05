Press Release:

The Genesee County Highway Department announces a temporary closure on Starowitz Road, effective May 20. This closure is necessary to facilitate a ten-week-long large-span culvert replacement project. Traffic will be unable to pass through the affected area during this time.

This project reflects a commitment to enhancing Genesee County's infrastructure. The long-term safety and durability of this road segment will be ensured by replacing the culvert and improving water flow.