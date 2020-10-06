State launches COVID Alert NY, an exposure notification app with no tracking

Press release:

As of late last week, New York is thrilled to launch COVID Alert NY – the official Exposure Notification App created by the New York State Department of Health in partnership with Google and Apple. Now you can use your phone in the fight against COVID-19 and get exposure alerts, without compromising your privacy or personal information.

WHAT IS COVID ALERT NY?

COVID Alert NY is New York State's official Exposure Notification App. This is a free smartphone app for anyone 18+ that lives and/or works in New York available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The COVID Alert NY app notifies users if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon receiving an exposure notification, the app will encourage users to contact their physician or the State Health Department hotline (1-833-227-5045) to get more information about quarantining and testing.

Anyone who downloads the app does not have to worry about being tracked, identified or having their personal information shared. The app is completely anonymous and does not track your location or movement. No personal data is collected. COVID Alert NY uses Bluetooth proximity-enabled exposure notification technology provided by Apple and Google, which is safe and secure.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

The more New Yorkers using the COVID Alert NY app, the more effective it will be as a tool to fight against COVID-19. We need your help to rally your community to download and use the app.

The COVID Alert NY app puts the power in the hands of New Yorkers to protect their neighbors, friends, family and community at large. Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

WHAT RESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE?

The New York State webpage on COVID Alert NY is found at: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-alert-ny

You can find a Frequently Asked Questions page here.

And in Spanish here.

To learn more about COVID Alert NY, visit: ny.gov/covidalerts