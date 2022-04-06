State offering water bill assistance for low-income households

Press release from the Genesee County Office for the Aging:

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) can help.

LIHWAP is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants. This assistance is targeted at low-income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program.

LIHWAP benefits are based on the actual amount of drinking water and/or wastewater arrears, up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).

Eligibility and benefits are based on:

income,

household size,

household includes a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or qualified alien, and

Amount owed to drinking water and/or wastewater provider(s).

Primary applicants must provide:

Proof of identity

Proof of residence

Documentation of earned and unearned income

A drinking water, wastewater, or combined drinking water and wastewater bill listing their permanent and primary residence

A valid Social Security Number (SSN) o SSNs of additional household members will be requested

For more information, visit https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP