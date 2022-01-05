Statement on the State of the State from Sen. Rath III

Press Release:

New Yorkers need change. That is the one thing that everyone seems to agree on. Governor Hochul touched on many important topics, but we need to see the details. We have heard so much of this before with little results or progress for residents. New Yorkers continue to be nickel and dimed at every turn and unfortunately, the State of the State seemed to give little thought to this. We need practical proposals for everyday New Yorkers, we need transparency in government, and we need our leaders to remember that trust is earned.

As the father of three daughters, it was very promising to see the State of the State given by a woman. I look forward to the 2022 Legislative Session and I am hopeful that we will get real results.