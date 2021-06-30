Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Campaign starts Friday, ends Monday

Press release:

Genesee County’s STOP-DWI coordinator announced today that Genesee County police agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of Le Roy Police Department, will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaignwill start Friday, July 2nd and will end on Monday, July 5th.

The Fourth of July is a perfect time to celebrate with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads. The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.

The STOP-DWI July 4th High Visibility Engagement Campaignis one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. You can help to make a difference by having a Sober Plan! Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.