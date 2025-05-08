Stay safe and sober: a message for students from Batavia Police Department

Press Release:

As students, you have a lot on your plate - from classes to extracurricular activities, social events, and more. But amidst all the excitement, it's essential to remember one crucial thing: your safety. And that's where we come in.

The Batavia Police Department is committed to ensuring your safety, especially when it comes to one of the most critical issues affecting young people today: drunk driving. As a student, you have a responsibility not only to yourself but also to your friends, family, and community to make smart choices.

Here are some sobering facts:

Drunk driving is a leading cause of accidents and fatalities among young people.

Even one drink can impair your judgment and reaction time, putting you and others at risk.

Drunk driving is a crime that can result in serious consequences, including fines, license suspension, and even jail time.

So, what can you do to stay safe and responsible?

Plan ahead: If you're going to drink, designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the night to avoid dehydration.

Look out for each other: If you see a friend who's had too much to drink, encourage them to call a ride or stay overnight.

Make smart choices: Avoid getting into a car with someone who's been drinking.

Remember, your safety is our top priority. By making responsible choices, you can help prevent drunk driving accidents and ensure a safe and enjoyable night out with friends.

Stay safe, stay sober, and let's work together to create a safer community for everyone! Stay informed, stay safe, and let's make a difference.