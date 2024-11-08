Step back in time and experience holiday joy at St. Mark's Episcopal Church starting November 30

Press Release:

The Joy Project, an exhibit inspired by the former Sibley’s Department Store in downtown Rochester, brings old-time Christmas to life at the Exhibit Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 East Main Street, Le Roy.

There is a huge Christmas village and train display to enjoy as well as “department store windows” with animatronics and accompanying story, an idea that came directly from the Sibley’s Enchanted Tunnel of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Hand-painted murals of Christmases of yesteryear by local artist Lorie Longhany were funded by a grant from GoArt! (Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council).

A key feature of this exhibit is the one-of-a-kind diorama of the 1937 radio show “The Cinnamon Bear.” Constructed by a Chicago-area model builder in the 1980s, it was displayed in a Chicago department store Christmas display, and when it needed a new home, this location was selected.

An extensive newscast was aired last year on Chicago PBS station WETA about this diorama and the need for a new home. https://www.pbs.org/video/man-created-miniature-maybeland-in-his-portage-park-home-18h/

This exhibit is open and free to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. from November 30 through December 22 between Thanksgiving and Christmas. And, yes, kazoos will be available for sale—just like they were at Sibley’s!