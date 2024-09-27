'Stitches In Time' biennial quilt show to display over 150 quilts

Press Release:

The Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia will present their biennial “Stitches In Time” quilt show on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day.

There will be more than 150 quilts displayed at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Rd (Rt 98) in Alexander. All of the quilts have been made by guild members.

In addition to our professionally judged quilt display, we will have vendors, demonstrations, a raffle quilt, silent auction, boutique, basket raffle, and a fabric pool.

Admission is $6, children 10 and under are free. For more information, contact Elaine 585-880-0456, or visit our website @ www.Themuseumquiltguild.com.