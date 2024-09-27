 Skip to main content

'Stitches In Time' biennial quilt show to display over 150 quilts

By Press Release
mqg-2024-raffle-quilt.jpg
Tickets for the 2024 Raffle Quilt are available from guild members and will be available for purchase at the show. The quilt measures 77” x 73”. The winner is to be announced Saturday evening at the end of the show.
Submitted photo.

Press Release:

The Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia will present their biennial “Stitches In Time” quilt show on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day.

There will be more than 150 quilts displayed at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Rd (Rt 98) in Alexander. All of the quilts have been made by guild members.

In addition to our professionally judged quilt display, we will have vendors, demonstrations, a raffle quilt, silent auction, boutique, basket raffle, and a fabric pool. 

Admission is $6, children 10 and under are free. For more information, contact Elaine 585-880-0456, or visit our website @ www.Themuseumquiltguild.com.

Authentically Local