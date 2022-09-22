STOP-DWI announces poster contest

Press release:

In support of the Genesee County STOP-DWI program, the STOP-DWI Board invites all sixth- through 12th-grade students to submit a poster design that reflects the dangers of drinking and driving.

Designs should focus on the affects drinking and driving have on an individual, their family and the community.

The theme for the 2022 poster contest is, "Don’t risk it, drunk driving is always a losing game.”

Guidelines:

Contestants must be enrolled as a sixth- through 12 th- grader in a Genesee County School;

Poster should be no larger than 9'' x 12" and must include the theme of: "Don't risk it, drunk driving is always a losing game";

Please submit your artwork in landscape (horizontal) orientation;

Each submission should be the original student’s work. Submissions should be mailed or dropped off to the address below;

Each entry must include the artist’s full name, address, phone number, grade, age and school on the back of the poster (no personal information should be on the illustration).

Designs can be in any medium, including computer-generated. However, we strongly recommend that students create strong, simple and colorful designs that will deliver the most visual impact for their message.

Grand Prize Winner -- gift card, poster, sweet treat and their artwork on a billboard in Genesee County. They will also be honored at the STOP DWI luncheon banquet in December.

First- through third-place winners from each category (sixth - eighth grade; ninth - 12th grade; and graphic art) will receive a gift card, commendation, poster and a sweet treat. They will also be recognized at the STOP-DWI luncheon banquet in December.

DEADLINE: Entries must be received in person or by mail by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.