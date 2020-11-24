STOP-DWI Crackdown starts tomorrow, ends on Sunday

Press release:

The Genesee County STOP-DWI Coordinator announced today that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Batavia Police Department will participate in the statewide enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on Nov. 25 and will end on Nov. 29.

Thanksgiving is historically one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!