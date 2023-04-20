STOP-DWI efforts in 'full force' Thursday and Friday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of LeRoy

Police Department will be stepping up patrols and participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI

program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI efforts begins Thursday and will continue through Friday. New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will be out in force during this across the board effort. Incidents of drugged driving are on the rise. Even though some marijuana laws have changed. It is still illegal and unsafe to drive while impaired by marijuana and other drugs. Drugs impair your ability to drive safely and make it just as dangerous as driving drunk.

“Have a Plan” to get a safe ride because impaired driving is completely preventable – all it takes is a little

planning. Visit www.stopdwi.org for more information.