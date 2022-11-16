STOP-DWI luncheon to honor poster contest winners, top officers

Press release:

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board will sponsor its 6th annual STOP-DWI Awards Luncheon at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility.

Seven young people from districts in the county will be honored for their commitment to the community for entering the Board’s STOP-DWI Poster Contest. There are first through third place winners in two categories, 6-8 grade and Computer Generated Art. There is also a Grand Prize Winner. Additionally, the luncheon will recognize three Top Cop Awards.

The following young people will be recognized for their STOP-DWI poster submissions: 6-8th grade winners; Elliott Dayton, Abbigale Russell and Alyssa Adair. The Computer Generated Art winners are Anna Holt, Sydney Konieczny and Kaelee Kelso. The Grand Prize Winner whose artwork will appear on a billboard in Genesee County in November and December is Zoey Shepard, a 12th grader from Byron Bergen Central School.

Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, Genesee County Sheriff Deputy David Moore and Village of LeRoy Police Department Jordan Wolcott are receiving the Top Cop Award for going above and beyond with DWI arrests during a twelve-month time period. They are also being honored for their dedication to keeping our community safe.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. The program and luncheon will begin at noon. Seating is limited. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, contact Chelsea Elliott at the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 no later than Nov. 18.