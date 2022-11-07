Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 7, 2022 - 8:54pm

StoryWalk at Haxton Memorial Library is Froggy’s Halloween

posted by Press Release in Haxton Memorial Library, Oakfield, news.

17fd812000b943dbb509d95804c0d9b1.jpg

Press release:

Kids of all ages are invited to take a StoryWalk outside the Haxton Memorial Library along the sidewalk on Drake Street. A StoryWalk is an outdoor reading activity that allows children, families, and people of all ages to read a story placed on posts in a row, combining literacy and activity into one enjoyable experience. 

The story outside for the Fall season this year is Froggy’s Halloween by Jonathan London. The lovable and trouble-prone Froggy tries to find the right costume for Halloween. While his trick-or-treating does not go as he planned, he certainly enjoys himself anyway.

To make the experience even sweeter, children can stop inside the library after reading the story and answer a question about it for a special treat.

To read this fun tale and get a treat, stop by the Haxton Memorial Library at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield.

The Haxton Memorial Library provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.

Submitted photo.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break