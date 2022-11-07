StoryWalk at Haxton Memorial Library is Froggy’s Halloween

Press release:

Kids of all ages are invited to take a StoryWalk outside the Haxton Memorial Library along the sidewalk on Drake Street. A StoryWalk is an outdoor reading activity that allows children, families, and people of all ages to read a story placed on posts in a row, combining literacy and activity into one enjoyable experience.

The story outside for the Fall season this year is Froggy’s Halloween by Jonathan London. The lovable and trouble-prone Froggy tries to find the right costume for Halloween. While his trick-or-treating does not go as he planned, he certainly enjoys himself anyway.

To make the experience even sweeter, children can stop inside the library after reading the story and answer a question about it for a special treat.

To read this fun tale and get a treat, stop by the Haxton Memorial Library at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield.

The Haxton Memorial Library provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.