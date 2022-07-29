Street milling planned for Elm in Batavia on Aug. 1

Press release:

All motorists, please be aware that Elm Street between Main Street and Fisher Park will experience traffic delays on Monday, August 1st from 7AM to 3PM for milling and patching operations.

While work is being performed in this area, the roadway will be closed to all through traffic. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.

This is weather-dependent work; if work is postponed, it shall progress to the next workday.

Please contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 Option 1 if there are any questions.

Thank you for your cooperation.