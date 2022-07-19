Strong card expected for Batavia Downs' 2022 opening

Press release:

The New York Sire Stakes will join the festivities on opening night at Batavia Downs Wednesday (July 20) with three divisions of 2-year-old trotting fillies vying for $105,600 in total purse money. This is the first of seven nights of state-bred stake action slated that will see all eight divisions compete over the fast track at America’s oldest lighted harness track.

Trainer Marcus Melander will be on hand with a solid one-two punch made up of the current top series earners Canterbury Hanover (Chapter Seven-Charmed Life) and Kayleigh S (Chapter Seven-Pasithea Face S) who will face, much like themselves, some very lightly raced peers.

Canterbury Hanover has one start and one win in NYSS action with a dominating 3-1/2 length, 1:59 victory at Saratoga Raceway on June 20. She has been off since that start except for a 2-year-old non-betting qualifier at the Meadowlands in preparation for this race. A repeat of her effort at Saratoga would make her the one to beat in this field. Brian Sears will drive from post five and is the morning line choice at 5-2.

She will be challenged by Bourbon On Ice (Chapter Seven-Spicedbourbongirl) who was in another division at Saratoga the same day and finished a strong second to Kayleigh S. Unfortunately the effort was thrown out after the judges disqualified her for bearing out and causing interference. Trainer/driver John Stark Jr. will look to make amends as they line up from post four for this race.

GiGi Hanover (Chapter Seven-Glad All Over) was the horse that got bumped by Bourbon On Ice and that probably cost her third that day after taking air in the third quarter. Trainer/driver Ake Svanstedt will look for clear sailing from post six to push the issue here.

Melander’s other entry in the next division Kayleigh S, is a full sister to this year’s number one ranked Hambletonian contender Joviality S and she herself looks to be developing very fast. She won her first lifetime start at Saratoga on June 20 as well in a gate to wire 2:00.4 jog and has a work in a 2-year-old qualifier at the Meadowlands where she won in 1:59.2, home in :28.4. She will be tough with Sears leaving from post four as the choice, also at 5-2.

Not to be overlooked here is Metro Matty (Met’s Hall-Order By Matilda) who is on a two race win streak, first in a Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono overnight in a lifetime best 1:58.3 and then right back in a NYSS at Buffalo in 2:01.4. And Usosweet Blue Chip (Devious Man-Twin B Kisses) who will make her career debut, but off of two impressive qualifying tries at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono where she finished second twice, the last in 1:58 flat, home in :28.3.

Drew Monti will drive Metro Matty from post six for trainer John Butenschoen and Marcus Miller will team Usosweet Blue Chip for trainer Erv Miller and will depart from post three.

The third NYSS split has All The Rage (E L Titan-Monroe County) looking the part for trainer/driver Ake Svanstedt. In her lone lifetime start, she tracked Canterbury Hanover from fifth in NYSS action at Saratoga before pulling at the half, making up three lengths and finishing third, timed in 1:59.4. Starting from post three in a short field at 2-1 is a great spot for this filly to get the job done this week.

Competing against her is El Mission Goddess (E L Titan-Athena’s Mission) who started twice in NYSS competition, winning her second at Buffalo in 2:01.4. She left last week and Jim Marohn Jr. may do the same here from post two for trainer Tom Corelli.

And although still winless, Defiant Lady (Devious Man-Marina Grace) has been very competitive in two qualifiers and two NYSS races and showed she is a very versatile filly. Despite post five, there is a lot to like here including local reinsman Kevin Cummings getting the nod in the bike from trainer David Dewhurst.

The New York Sire Stake events are carded as race four, six and eight, each going for $35,200. Three $15,000 Excel “A” splits will also go in race one, two and five while two $6,500 Excel “B” races are non-betting events and will be contested before the regular card. Post time for the first pari-mutuel race is 6 p.m.