Students, local business participate in job fair at BOCES

Over 450 local high school students had the opportunity to explore their career options at a local job fair held on February 28th at the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, which is part of the Batavia BOCES campus. The event, organized by the Genesee County Business/Education Alliance (Genesee County BEA) was open to all high school seniors in the area and featured a variety of local businesses looking to hire new talent.

“The Genesee County BEA is proud to partner with Genesee Valley BOCES, Genesee County Economic Development Center, and GLOW with Your Hands to promote future career opportunities for our graduating seniors. Many seniors have not finalized the next phase of their lives post-graduation, and the Graduating Senior Job Fair provides students the opportunity to speak with potential employers about their job openings and what training/apprenticeship programs they provide at no cost to the student. The possibilities are endless! Equally as important is introducing employers to CTE teachers who are teaching technical skills to the future workforce, and we witnessed several teachers and businesses exchanging contact information. Hopefully, we will see new business partnerships developing as a result of this event,” explained Karyn Winters, director of the Genesee County Business Education Alliance Director.

Erica Gibson, Graphic Arts Teacher, led her class into the job fair and was excited to see what opportunities were available for her students. “There are a lot of jobs in our area, and you don’t have to go somewhere else to make money. I saw a lot of students talking to different companies, and it made me happy to see them engaging with employers,” explained Gibson.

Some of the businesses that attended the job fair included Liberty Pumps, HP Hood, Batavia Downs, OATKA, and Six Flags Darien Lake. These companies represented a diverse range of industries, from manufacturing and gaming to food production and entertainment.

During the event, students had the chance to speak with representatives from various companies and learn more about the types of jobs available. Many of the businesses had information booths set up with flyers and brochures describing their job openings and requirements. Students left with information from different companies and were eager to follow up with these businesses in the future.

Senior Rocco Mika from Batavia Central School is in the Metal Trades program at Batavia CTE Center. Rocco explained he is currently learning Welding and Machining but he is more interested in pursuing a career in Welding. “I was looking forward to the welding opportunities. A lot of students don’t get these opportunities, and a lot of kids don’t put themselves out there, but it’s easier to put yourself out there with these events,” said Rocco.

Computer Information Systems Student Donte Marsceill from Batavia Central Schools is only a junior, but he also attended the event to see what it was about. “I think this is a good opportunity to get out there and a step forward for searching for a job after school. As of now I plan on going to college to earn a degree but this is something I now consider as well,” said Donte’.

Shaina Snyder, a senior at Attica Central Schools, who is enrolled in the Medal Trades program, is interested in the machining aspect of her program. “The job fair lets students get a view of what they can do after high school. I would like to get a job and go right into the work field. I really want to be a cnc machinist,” explained Shaina.

Batavia CTE Center offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for careers in various fields, including healthcare, technology, and construction. The job fair provided students with a valuable opportunity to learn more about the local job market and connect with potential employers.

Overall, the job fair was a success, with many students leaving the event feeling more informed and better prepared for their future careers. The BEA plans to continue hosting job fairs in the future, with the hope of providing even more opportunities for local students to explore their career options.