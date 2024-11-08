'Stuff the Cruiser' event set for November 23 in Batavia

Press Release:

On November 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Stuff the Cruiser” will take place at Batavia Towne Center on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Local law enforcement and social welfare agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Batavia Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Genesee County Probation Department, Genesee Justice and the Genesee County Department of Social Services, will collect donations to brighten the holiday season for children and teenagers in need across Genesee County.

Community members are invited to stop by and donate new toys, clothing, small gift cards, personal care items, hats, gloves, and non-perishable foods. All donations will stay within the county and benefit local families this holiday season!

For more information, please contact Jason Mindler at 585-344-2550 ext. 2254 or Jason.Mindler@geneseeny.gov.