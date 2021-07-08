Summer Concert Saturday at Elba Village Park with lots of music, food, beer, wine and more

From Pauli Miano:

The Elba Betterment Committee is pleased to announce the first concert in their summer concert series -- EBC Music and More 2.0 this Saturday, July 10 at the Elba Village Park.

Rockin' the Gazebo at Elba Village Park

It is located in the center of the Village on east side of Main Street.

Music starts at noon with Bobby and the Pedestrians, a local Reggae rock and roll band that will introduce listeners to a didgeridoo while they combine their original style with familiar tunes that will have you singing along and asking for more.

Second in the lineup (at about 2 o'clock) is the ever popular Genesee Ted who will be bringing the '60s and '70s rock we all love with a mix of old-school country.

Closing the day (at about 4 p.m.) will be the hard-rocking Savage Cabbage. Expect some Grand Funk Railroad and Bad Company mixed with a little Marshall Tucker, and of course, Johnny Be Good.

Tying it all together on our smaller stage will be the acoustic stylings of The Elba Guys -- John, Tom and Lee, who will be familiar to most from their long local music past. This is our first venture into the "festival" business, and after the raging, but unfortunately, restricted response we had last summer, we expect this to be a fun, musical event for the whole family.

Bring Your Own Lawn Chair, Lots of Food and Drinks to Purchase

Bring your lawn chair, and have lunch and maybe even dinner in beautiful Elba. BEST (Building Elba School Together) will be serving Andy's Pizza and and ice cream from Zuber Farms; Mac Daddy's Ultimate Mac 'n' Cheese; Center Street Smokehouse and Pub Coffee Hub will be there with their trucks as well.

Eli Fish Brewing Co. will be bringing the beer, and Circle B Winery the wine -- what more do you need? And last but not least (sometimes it's OK to eat dessert first) will be Lori's Delectable Edibles (think cake bites, brownies and cookies) and her delicious Bubble Tea.

Get Yours! Onion Capital of the World T-shirts

The Betterment will be selling their Onion Capital of the World T-shirts and conducting a 50/50 raffle and invites other nonprofits to contact us if you would like to have a booth or stand at any of our events.

Taking a Free Will Donation for the Down Syndrome Parent Support Group

There is never a charge for all of this great music, but we will be taking a free will donation to the Down Syndrome Parent Support Group of Genesee County. This wonderful organization provides support and encouragement to individuals with with Down Syndrome who reside in the GLOW area. Representatives will be at the park to talk to anyone who is interested in joining or assisting this group.

This and all of our summer concerts is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the Support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature, and administered by GOART!

Our second show will be in August. Look for more information to come.