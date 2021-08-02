Summer gas demand remains strong, prices rise
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.18, up two cents in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.18. The New York State average is $3.21 – up two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $3.19 (up two cents since last week)
- Buffalo - $3.15 (up two cents since last week)
- Ithaca - $3.20 (up three cents since last week)
- Rochester - $3.19 (up three cents since last week)
- Rome - $3.25 (up one cent since last week)
- Syracuse - $3.18 (up two cents since last week)
- Watertown - $3.22 (up one cent since last week)
July was a busy month for travel and road trips - families are making the most of summer travel opportunities while many hotels are putting out the ‘no vacancy’ sign in popular beach destinations. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that gas demand is up while total domestic gas stocks remain down. Oil prices are over $73 per barrel this morning while gas prices are up slightly across the board. There’s another month of summer travel ahead through Labor Day, and college students will begin their return to campuses in the meantime, so gas demand will likely remain high. AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.
From Gas Buddy:
"The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week's record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we'll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day."
