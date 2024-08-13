Summer Serenade returns with the Genesee Symphony Orchestra, set for September 7

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes will once again present Summer Serenade, featuring the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.

The Serenade will take place on Saturday, September 7, at Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Facility, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a concert by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra. A cash bar will be available.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Genesee Symphony Orchestra and the United Way Backpack Program in Genesee County.

The United Way Backpack Program provides easy-to-make meals for school-aged children in need throughout Genesee County. Currently, the program is supplying over 1,300 monthly meals to children throughout four school districts.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra is a dynamic, regional orchestra that presents an ambitious portfolio of concerts for the enrichment of our community through high-quality performance, educational opportunities, guest artists, and partnerships.

Tickets for the Serenade are $50 and can be purchased through any Genesee Symphony Orchestra Board Member, Lawley Insurance in Batavia, or online at unitedwayrocflx.org/summerserenade.