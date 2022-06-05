Summer softball camp in Batavia scheduled for July 5-7

Press release:

The 2022 summer camp will be held at the Batavia High School Varsity softball field on July 5 through 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The 8th and 9th will be used as rain dates.

The camp is open to girls ages 8-17 (age 8 to upcoming seniors in HS) from any town.

The camp will feature Batavia Varsity Softball Coach Jim Fazio, Batavia Varsity Assistant Coach, and Athletes Edge Coach Brian Mruczek, Batavia Varsity Assistant Coach Mike Almekinder, Batavia JV Coach Jamie Masters, Batavia Stingers Coach Stan Kaus, and current Batavia Varsity players.

The camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game including hitting, throwing, fielding, base running, and pitching. A catcher (can be a friend, parent, etc.) must be provided for those taking part in the pitching lessons, which are from 9:15 to 10 a.m. The pitching lessons will be taught by Pembroke 2022 graduating senior Allie Schwerthoffer, a perennial Genesee Region League all-star. All players will be grouped according to age, ability, or both.

The cost of the camp is $75 and includes a camp t-shirt. Multiple kids from same the family will cost $65 per player. Make checks payable to Batavia Softball Boosters and mail to Jim Fazio, 5190 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020 Contact info: 585-356-0901 [email protected]

To download the sign-up form (PDF), click here.