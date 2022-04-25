Susie Ott named branch manager of the Lawley Insurance office in Batavia

Press release:

Lawley, an independent family-owned insurance broker, and employee benefits firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Susie Ott to Branch Manager of the Lawley Batavia office.

Ott has been with Lawley for 10+ years. Prior to that, she worked in the banking industry.

“There is nobody better out there to lead Lawley’s Batavia office,” said Bill Lawley, Jr., Principal of Lawley. “We wanted Susie in the Branch Manager role because of her experience, innovation, and leadership at our organization.”

Ott will lead Batavia’s office and help to strategize their personal insurance and business insurance divisions. She will also work to bring in farm/crop insurance specialty niche after the Lawley Southcott merger earlier in 2022. The Southcott merger brought in three new Lawley associates that will work under Ott’s leadership.

Ott is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), a Notary Public, and maintains her New York State Property & Casualty Brokers License and her New York State Life License. She is a past member of the Genesee Region Insurance Professionals and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Board of Directors Selection Committee. Ott is a graduate of the Nationwide Insurance Basic Farm Certification Course and she also attended the Hartford School of Insurance’s Commercial Lines Producer Development Program.

Ott is a graduating member of Leadership Genesee and Leadership Wyoming. In 2018, she was honored as the Nationwide Insurance Community Service District Winner, in 2017 she won the Genesee County United Way Barber Conable Award, in 2016 was awarded Geneseean of the Year by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and is a 2011 member of the Outstanding Alumnus of Leadership Genesee.

Ott currently serves on the Rochester Regional Health, United Memorial Medical Center Board of Directors. She also chairs the Quality Committee at United Memorial Medical Center. In the past, she has served on the United Memorial Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors for 9 years, serving as President for 2 years.

She is Co-Chair of the United Way Day of Caring and has served in this role since 2008 when it began. She has also served on the United Way Allocations Committee for Genesee County and co-chaired the Genesee County United Way Campaign in 2008 and 2019.

Ott has been involved in the Batavia Rotary Club since 2004 and will be the 2023 incoming President. She is a past Batavia Development Corporation Board Member. In 2018, Ott was selected to be one of the 20 committee members for the Batavia Downtown Revitalization Initiative where $10 million dollars was awarded to businesses in Batavia’s Downtown.

“It is a privilege to be part of the Lawley organization. I am excited to move into the Branch Manager role to help lead the team I have been a part of for over a decade,” said Ott.