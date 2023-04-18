Swift, Mars, Elvis and Disco coming to Batavia Downs

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the onsale dates for two upcoming concerts taking place at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel’s Park Place Room along with the facility’s first “Silent Disco.”

22K Magic – a Tribute to Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars makes it’s Batavia Downs debut on Saturday, September 2nd. Hailing from Canada, music talents Carla and Joshua bring the spirit and energy of Taylor and Bruno to their performances. Together, they put on a show with all your favorite songs, clean lyrics and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are $15 and attendees receive $10 in Free Play on the day of the show.

Also making his first appearance at Batavia Downs is Rick Alviti’s Tribute to Elvis “That’s the Way it Was.” This Elvis tribute is high-energy and full of audience interaction. Rick has performed all over the country and in many parts of the world including the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. This tribute to Elvis show is truly the closest thing to a live Elvis performance you will ever see or hear. The event is happening on Saturday, September 9. Tickets are $30 for VIP, $20 for General Admission and attendees receive $15 in Free Play on the day of the show.

For the first time ever, Batavia Downs will be hosting a “Silent Disco” on Saturday, September 16. A Silent Disco is an event where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones rather than on speakers. Several types of music will be broadcast to attendees who are wearing those headphones, so party goers could be listening to several different types of music at a given time. Since those without the headphones hear no music, the effect is a room full of people dancing to no sound. Tickets for this event are $20 and include $10 in Free Play.

Tickets for these events will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new and exciting events to Batavia Downs this fall,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “Tribute concerts featuring modern pop stars have proven to be a huge draw to attract new guests into our facility. We know there are many Elvis fans out there and WNY’s own Rick Alviti is one of the best at preserving the King’s music for all his fans. With so many of our own employees enjoying Silent Discos at other entertainment venues, we knew it was time to do one here.”