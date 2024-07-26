Swing into summer with Batavia Swing Band in Elba

Press Release:

The Elba Betterment Committee is coming up on week 4 of our summer concerts in our beautiful Village Park. Up next on August 1, is the Batavia Swing Band. A professional 17 piece jazz/swing band, they will be bringing us everything from standard jazz and swing tunes to more modern and contemporary sounds.

We love our local musicians, and we know you will too. And perhaps there will be dancing!

The fun begins with food and beverages from Agatina’s Italian Restaurant, More Than A Mouthful, Ice Cream and Chill and Circle B Winery starting at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6:30 p.m.

The 50/50 Raffle that night will help to provide a scholarship to Go Art’s Creative Art Camp to help support underprivileged children who may not be able to afford it.

All concerts are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature and administered by GO Art.

As always, we are collecting non perishable food and hygiene items and selling raffle tickets for your chance to win up to $5000. This is gonna be such a fun time – you know you gotta be there!