T-Rex Party at the Haxton Memorial Library, Aug 3

Dinosaurs and treats for the kids on August 3 at 10 am

Kids who love dinosaurs are invited to come to the Haxton Memorial Library’s T-Rex party on Wednesday, August 3 at 10 am. There will be stories about dinosaurs, dinosaur dancing, and a special craft activity. And any child knows that dinosaurs were often very hungry, so snacks are also part of the program.

The T-Rex Party is perfect for children ages 2-5 but everyone is invited to attend. Please call the library to register for this fun summer celebration of some prehistoric creatures!

To register or for more information about the programs at the Haxton Memorial Library, please call 585-948-9900.

The Haxton Memorial Library located at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that can be found on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.