Table Top Art Show to celebrate local talent with opening reception at Eli Fish on March 4

Press Release:

The Table Top Art Show is excited to announce our event on March 4, at Eli Fish Brewing in downtown Batavia. We warmly invite local media representatives to join us for an evening celebrating the incredible talents of our local artists and the vibrant art community we cherish.

This year, we received an impressive 184 entries from 92 artists, showcasing the creativity and passion of our local talent. The event will feature 15 pieces in our traditional gallery display, six honorable mentions, and a special judges' corner. The 15 selected pieces will also be featured on our tabletop version of the show, adorning the tables of 30+ restaurants and three libraries this year. To top it off, our online gallery will feature all 184 entries.

Join us for the Opening Reception on March 4 at 7 p.m. at Eli Fish Brewing in the heart of Downtown Batavia! After the Reveal the show runs for the month of March.

The Table Top Art Show highlights the collaborative spirit of our arts community, paired with the support of local businesses and restaurants. The media's presence at this event will help us celebrate our talented artists and promote the importance of supporting local arts in our community.

We would be delighted to provide interviews with participating artists, event organizers, and sponsors. Your coverage will help us spotlight the creativity and dedication that makes our local art scene thrive.

Please let me know if you have any questions about the show. We look forward to seeing you there and sharing this wonderful celebration of art! For more information visit https://tabletopartshow.secure-decoration.com.